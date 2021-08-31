By Trend

Any steps contributing to resolve the disagreements and find mutual understanding between Armenia and Azerbaijan would be welcomed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan, Trend reports on Aug.31.

“We are fully committed to the documents that our leaders approved in the trilateral format [Statement of November 10, 2020, between presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia’s prime minister to end the second Karabakh war]. Now we are not talking about the resumption of the process, but about the implementation of what has already been signed,” Lavrov noted.

“First of all, it’s necessary to ensure security and, of course, begin to restore trust [between Armenia and Azerbaijan]. Working group on opening communications will play a big role in this. These will be very important measures allowing the countries to have a more constructive approach to the current situation," he added.

