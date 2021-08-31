By Trend

In an interview with an Italian media member of the Italian Senate from the Forward Italy party, Senator Urania Papatheu praised the activity of the Azerbaijani peacekeeping contingent to ensure the security of the Kabul international airport, Trend reports on Aug. 30.

"While Azerbaijan contributed to ensuring security at the Kabul airport, we witnessed a fight in the Armenian parliament," Papatheu said.

The Italian senator's statement can be found by clicking on the links below:

https://agenparl.eu/afghanistan-papatheu-fi-da-azerbaigian-grande-prova-di-maturita/

https://www.agenzianova.com/a/612cddd6a55105.09376972/3580208/2021-08-30/afghanistan-papatheu-fi-da-azerbaigian-grande-prova-di-maturita

---

