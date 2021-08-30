By Vafa Ismayilova

Another Azerbaijani civilian has been injured in a mine blast.

The Prosecutor-General's Office has said that the mine blast which wounded a civilian in the western Dashkasan region is being investigated by the regional law enforcers.

In a statement posted on its website on August 30, the press service of the Prosecutor-General's Office said that the Dashkasan region prosecutor's office received information on August 29, 2021, that Shukur Taghiyev being engaged in agricultural work, was blown up by a mine in Takgaya area of Dashkasan region's Alakhanchalli village bordering on Kelbajar region.

He was injured, receiving injuries of various degrees of severity.

"At present, an investigation into the case is underway, " the report added.

Over 140 Azerbaijanis have been killed or injured in the explosion of mines planted by Armenians in Azerbaijan’s formerly occupied regions since the end of the war in autumn 2020 that saw Azerbaijan liberate most of its territories in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Azerbaijan has warned its citizens against traveling to formerly occupied territories without permission, citing land mine threats.

On June 12, Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan mine maps for Aghdam, and on July 3 mine maps for Fuzuli and Zangilan. The mine maps show that Armenian planted 97,000 mines in Aghdam and 92,000 mines in Fuzuli and Zangilan.

In his interview to CNN Turk channel on August 14, President Ilham Aliyev said that the accuracy of the maps provided by Armenia at the latest stage is only 25 percent.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz