By Trend

Some 187 unknown graves dating back to the first Karabakh war [between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the 1990s] are present in Baku and other cities and districts of Azerbaijan, Ismayil Akhundov, head of the working group under the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, said, Trend reports on Aug.30.

According to Akhundov, GPS coordinates of these burials were identified.

"Currently, the Military Prosecutor's Office conducts work on this issue, and the public will be further informed about its results," he added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz