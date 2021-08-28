By Trend

Armenia must abandon the policy of hatred towards Azerbaijan, Vice-President of the Journalists' Association of Peru Ricardo Sanchez, who is on a trip to Azerbaijan’s Shusha, told the Karabakh bureau of Trend.

“The destruction of settlements by the Armenians, destruction of historical and cultural monuments both in Shusha and in other liberated territories (from Armenian occupation) of Azerbaijan created difficulties for the restoration of life here," he said.

"Another problem is the massive mining of territories by Armenians,” Sanchez said.

Addressing the Armenian side, he called for abandoning the policy of hatred, handing over minefield maps to Azerbaijan and living in peace as neighbors.

At present, journalists from a number of Latin American countries are making a trip to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz