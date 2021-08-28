By Vafa Ismayilova

President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated members of Azerbaijan's National Paralympic team who won a gold medal at the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo.

In a post on his official Twitter account on August 28, Aliyev said: "I heartily congratulate the members of our National Paralympic team - Shahana Hajiyeva, Vugar Shirinli and Raman Saleh for giving our country the joy of victory at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games, and I wish them and other members of our team further success!"

Azerbaijan has won three gold medals at the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo.

Judoka Shahana Hajiyeva (48 kg weight category) won the first gold medal for Azerbaijan in Tokyo. On her way to the final, the Azerbaijani athlete defeated Shizuki Hangai (Japan) and Victoria Potapova (Russia) and in the final match, Hajiyeva beat the French Sandrine Martine.

This is the first gold medal that Azerbaijan has won at the Tokyo Games and the tenth won over the entire period of performance of Azerbaijani athletes at the Paralympic Games.

Another judoka Vugar Shirinli brought the second gold medal to Azerbaijan defeating Kazakhstan's Anuar Sariyev at the Tokyo Paralympics. Shirinli in the weight category of 60 kg advanced to the semifinals, beating Turkish Recep Ciftci in the first match and Romanian Alex Bolaga in the next.

Furthermore, Raman Saleh won the third gold medal in the category of 100-meter backstroke for the national team.

On August 28, Azerbaijani judoka Sevda Valiyeva won gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympics, which became the fourth for the national team.

It should be noted that a record number of 36 athletes (24 male and 12 female) in 47 categories in 6 sports are representing Azerbaijan at Tokyo 2020.

The 16th Summer Paralympic Games will last until September 5.

