The coronavirus vaccination will allow teachers to receive more teaching hours upon distribution, Head of the Baku Education Department Mehriban Valiyeva said, Trend reports.

According to her, all teachers and educators are well aware that their active participation in the vaccination process is important not only for the full restoration of full-time education but also for the future of our society as a whole.

“If to take into account the likelihood and assess the risks of changing the sanitary and epidemiological situation, then, of course, getting vaccinated can be characterized as an opportunity to teach more teaching hours,” Valiyeva said,

The question is currently being discussed whether the teaching staff of educational institutions will require COVID passports, certificates of immunity for those who have had coronavirus, or certificates of contraindications for vaccination, the head of the Department said.

“We must take an active part in the vaccination process in order to return to normal life. Do not forget that the coronavirus is not stronger than the measures that we will take. The most important measure we can take is vaccination. We hope to see an increase in the number of vaccinated teachers in the remaining 20-25 days before the start of the school year. This will serve both our common cause and health protection,” Valiyeva said.

She also commented on the information spread, in particular on social networks, that children whose parents have not been vaccinated will not be admitted to the school.

“The Ministry of Education has already officially clarified this issue. I believe that there will be no requirements for parents. But do not forget that the parent is also an important part of the educational system. Parents have the same responsibility as teachers for the health and education of their children. Therefore, I urge them to join the common initiative and make a worthy contribution to the restoration of traditional education,” Valieyva noted.

“We believe that vaccination of employees of the capital's educational institutions will speed up the transition to full-time education,” she added.

