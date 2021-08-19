By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan’s capital Baku accounts for 55 percent of COVID-19 cases in the country, the www.koronavirusinfo.az website reported on August 19.

According to TABIB’s (The Management Union of Medical Territorial United) website, the capital is followed by Absheron district (13 percent), Aran zone (11.7 percent), Ganja-Gazakh zone (6.9 percent), Guba-Khachmaz zone (3.1 percent), Shaki-Zagatala zone (3.9 percent), Lankaran district (2.5 percent), Mountain Shirvan (2.3 percent) and Upper Karabakh economic region (1.4 percent) for the number of infection cases.

Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan exclave with the 0.008 percent of infected people registered the lowest infection rate in the country.

Some 22 percent of infected people are at the ages of 30-39, 18 percent are 50-59 years old, three percent are under the age of nine and two percent are over 80.

Furthermore, 53 percent of the infected people are female, and 47 percent are male.

Meanwhile, 138,000 (60pct) out of 220,000 people working in Azerbaijan’s educational institutions have been vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, the Ministry of Education’s spokesperson Jasarat Valehov said.

Valehov stated that 16,500 of those 60,000 unvaccinated employees have already gained immunity and the rest 42,000 for different reasons have not received vaccines.

"Hopefully in the next 20-25 days, the percentage of vaccinated workers in the education sector will increase," he added.

To date, 34 percent of Azerbaijan’s population has received the first dose of the vaccines against Covid-19.

So far, 377,304 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 341,142 patients have recovered, 5,208 people have died. Currently, 30,954 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

So far, some 5,932,734 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 3,526,467 citizens, and the second one to 2,406,267 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 66,519 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The highest dynamics of vaccination were recorded in the past two months.

---

