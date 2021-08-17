A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 17 August.

The new edition includes articles: National singers to perform at New Wave Music Festival; Food Safety Agency, UNICEF mull school nutrition guides project; OPEC forecasts increase in country's liquids production; UN experts: Armenia must drop "intimidating" charges against minority rights activist, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.