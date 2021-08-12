By Trend

A video projection of the Turkish state flag has been placed on the building of the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on August 11 in order to express support for the brotherly country in the fight against forest fires, Trend reports.

This once again demonstrated to the world the friendship, brotherhood and unity between Azerbaijan and Turkey in the context of the motto "one nation, two states".

Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci, who was present at the ceremony, told reporters that Azerbaijan provided all kinds of support within 14 days from the start of the fires. Expressing gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his support, the ambassador said: “Azerbaijan has been providing support since July 31. To date, 750 of our Azerbaijani brothers have been involved in extinguishing fires. They have been fighting fires for 14 days. I am grateful to each of them individually and wish that they return to their families safe and sound."

“On the 14th day of fires, the Turkish flag is projected at the Heydar Aliyev Center at the instruction of the President Aliyev. This is significant sign of support. Once again I express my gratitude. After the victory in Second Karabakh war, the Azerbaijani flag was raised in Istanbul, in Ankara and in many squares in Turkey, we joined the Victory Day together with all the cities of the country. Your joy was our joy. Today is a sad day, and on this day you are with us,” Bagchi said, thanking every Azerbaijani for this.

Ahliman Amiraslanov, Chairman of the Health Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament, told reporters: “Azerbaijan and Turkey are fraternal countries. We support each other on good, sad and difficult days. During the 44-day war, our Turkish brothers led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan provided moral and political support and were with us. A friendly group of the Turkish parliament constantly came here and supported us in our just struggle, and Azerbaijan in turn did not leave Turkey during these difficult times. On behalf of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijani firefighters werevsent to extinguish forest fires in Turkey. The rescue forces of Azerbaijan have shown dedication in the fight against the fire. It is gratifying that fires are ahead of prevention. Today, the illumination of the Heydar Aliyev Center building with the colors of the Turkish flag is of great symbolic importance. We ask the Almighty Creator not to repeat such difficult days".

---

