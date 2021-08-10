By Laman Ismayilova

Sunny weather is expected in Baku on August 11. Northeast wind will be followed by the southeast wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +25-28 °C at night, +34-38 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +26-28 °C at night, and +36-38 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 761 mm Hg to 755 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent at night, and 45-50 percent in the daytime.

The seawater temperature will be +27-28 °C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba, and +28-29 °C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, and Shikhov.

Rainless weather is expected in the regions. However, lightning and short-term rainfall are expected in the mountainous places. East wind will intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be +23-27 °C at night, +35-40 °C and 41 °C in some places in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +15-20 °C at night, and +25-30 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, weak and moderate fluctuation of meteorological factors is expected in the Absheron Peninsula on August 11, which is favorable for weather-sensitive people.

---

