Changeable cloudy and rainless weather is expected in Baku on August 10. North wind will be followed by the southeast wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +24-28 °C at night, +34-38 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +26-28 °C at night, and +36-38 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make up 755 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-65 percent at night, and 30-35 percent in the daytime.

The seawater temperature will be +27-28 °C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba, and +28-29 C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, and Shikhov.

Rainy weather is expected in the mountainous areas. East wind will intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be +22-27 °C at night, +35-40 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +15-20 °C at night, and +23-28 °C in the daytime.

The hot weather can be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

