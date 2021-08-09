By Vafa Ismayilova

Baku has paid condolences to Athens over devastating wildfires in Greece.

In a statement posted on its official Twitter account on August 8, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said: "Our thoughts are with the people of Greece as the country battles against devastating wildfires. We send our deepest condolences to the families of the victims of wildfires and wish speedy recovery to all the injured."

The wildfires have broken out in Greece since early August 2021, and have killed 2 people, injured at least 20 others and burned dozens of homes, after a historical heatwave for the country with the highest temperatures reaching 47.1°C. Authorities have evacuated several villages and towns.

The largest wildfires are in Attica, Olympia, Messenia, and particularly in northern Euboea.

Wildfires raged uncontrolled through Greece and Turkey for several days, forcing thousands to flee by land and sea.

Eight people have died in Turkey’s blazes, described as the worst in decades, that swept through swaths of the southern coast for the past 10 days.

