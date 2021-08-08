Under the instructions of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, activities are being continued to improve the service and living and social conditions of servicemen.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense inspected the overhauled military units stationed in the territories of the Kalbajar and Lachin regions.

First, the Defense Minister checked the level of combat training of tank units and inquired about the conditions created for servicemen.

It was reported that all the necessary conditions for the service of military personnel have been created in the military unit.

Then the officials visited other military units stationed in the mentioned territories.

It was noted that military units are provided with modern equipment, furniture, and inventory. Weapon rooms, dormitories, canteens, kitchens, medical points, food and clothing warehouses, bath and laundry facilities were commissioned to improve the service conditions of the military personnel. Generators have been installed to provide the area with uninterrupted electricity.

Meeting with the military personnel, the Minister of Defense brought to their attention the historical significance of the victory in the Patriotic War under the command of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief and wished them success in their service.

At the end, the Minister of Defense gave relevant instructions in regard to the further improvement of the social and living conditions of servicemen.

