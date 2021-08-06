By Vugar Khalilov

The construction of the new “Victory Road” to Azerbaijan’s historical city Shusha is underway.

The inauguration of the Road is planned in late September, the official of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Hidayat Rustamov told in a briefing on August 6.

The highway will connect Fuzuli and Shusha cities, both liberated during the Second Karabakh War in autumn 2020.

The 101,9- km-long road has 2 lanes and starts from Ahmadbeyli village on the 149th kilometer of the M-6 Hajigabul-Horadiz-Agband-Zangazur highway and passes through Fuzuli, Boyuk Taglar village, Topkhana forest, Dashalti village and reaches Shusha.

The foundation of the “Victory Road” was laid by President Ilham Aliyev during his visit to Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions on November 16, a week after Azerbaijan’s decisive victory over Armenia in the six-week-war in autumn.

Meantime, Azerbaijan plans the construction of the second 81.6-km-long road to Shusha by 2024.

The road will start from the 157th kilometer of the M-6 Hajigabul-Horadiz-Agband-Zangazur highway and will be 20.3 kilometers shorter than the “Victory Road”, Rustamov said.

Azerbaijan has started massive road construction processes in its liberated lands right after the Second Karabakh war in late 2020.

The construction of the new 39.7-km-long Shukurbayli-Jabrayil-Hadrut highway, which started on March 15, passes through the liberated Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts that will cover about 20 settlements in the region, including Hadrut settlement and Jabrayil city.

On April 26, Azerbaijan started the construction of the new strategically-important Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Agband highway, which is 124 km in length and has four lanes.

During the first half of 2021, 119.6 km of roads, avenues and streets have been built, reconstructed and repaired by the Azerbaijan State Agency for Automobile Roads.

