By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the deadly wildfires in Turkey with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Chavushoglu during a telephone conversation, the ministry’s press service reported on August 5.

The ministers exchanged views on the latest situation with forest fires in Turkey, operations to extinguish and prevent their spread, as well as the participation of Azerbaijani fire-fighters in these operations, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

During the conversation, Chavushoglu thanked Azerbaijan for helping Turkey in extinguishing forest fires.

In turn, Bayramov reminded that Azerbaijan has always stood by brotherly nation and is ready to provide any assistance to Turkey in these difficult times.

On August 4, Chavushoglu said at a press conference that 40 fire engines with a staff of 150 people and 1 plane with a staff of 10 people would arrive in Turkey from Azerbaijan on Thursday.

Meantime, Turkish Anadolu agency reported that a new group of Azerbaijani fire-fighters, sent to extinguish forest fires, had already arrived in Turkey.

A team of 150 employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan was split into two detachments to go to the fire-affected areas in the Kavaklidere and Mentese districts in the south-western province of Mugla.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan sent its first fire-fighting forces (100 fire-fighters) to Turkey on July 30 and the second group (1 helicopter, 53 fire engine and special rescue equipment, 1 ambulance, 220 fire-fighters and rescuers) on July 31.

At least eight people have died in wildfires in Turkey’s southeastern regions.

The wildfires broke out on 28 July near the Mediterranean coastal resort town of Manavgat, in Antalya province and spread to other regions across Turkey.

