One of the main factors in ensuring sustainable development, which is one of the priorities of states, is the formation of competitive human capital, the constant increase of knowledge and skills.

The Azerbaijan state pays special attention to the development of human capital in order to further strengthen economic and social development, study and develop modern technological solutions and take progressive steps in other areas. One of the five National Priorities for the socio-economic development of the country over the next decade is the formation of highly competitive human capital in order to be ready for growing competition in the world.

Taking into account the above-mentioned factors, “Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation” OJSC has been operating based on the importance of personnel since the first day of its establishment, and has always supported the increase of knowledge and skills of its employees and the improvement of the working environment. In accordance with the structure of the corporation, in order to further deepen the knowledge and experience of employees with international certification in relevant fields, organized regular trainings and created conditions for joining certification programs. As a follow-up to this process, Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC and Canada's Corporate Finance Institute (CFI) has signed an agreement on the organization of international training and certification exams.

Created by the Corporate Finance Institute of Canada, one of the most widely cited sources in the field of finance today, it focuses on 3 different directions which are Financial Modeling & Valuation Analyst (FMVA), Capital Markets and Securities Analysis (CMSA), Business Intelligence & Data Analyst (BIDA) training and certification programs are unique and more practical, based on an online platform. Employees of global companies such as J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Amazon apply for these training and certification programs.

Employees of the Corporation's Finance Department and the Strategic Development and Commerce Department will be able to use online training, official international certification and all the resources of the platform provided by Corporate Finance Institute (CFI) accordance to these programs.

This new cooperation has special importance for the sustainable development of professional knowledge and skills in accordance to the set goals, the study and application of international knowledge.