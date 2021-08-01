By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov visited one of the military training grounds to inspect the progress of officer training courses, the Ministry’s press service has reported this week.

Hasanov was informed that special attention during the lessons has been paid to the use of latest technologies in the educational process. It was noted that the tactical and technical features of modern weapons have been taught to servicemen during the programs.

At the same time, servicemen have been acquainted with modern weapons and military equipment in order to improve their tactical and combat skills. It was noted that the young officers involved in the courses are experienced servicemen who participated in the Second Karabakh war.

In the end, the Defense Minister watched the training and shooting exercises performed by servicemen in tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.

Meanwhile, in line with the "Reconciliation Plan”, training sessions were held with the commanders and deputy commanders of platoons, units, and batteries of the Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan garrison troops on July 29.

The trainings mainly focused on the improvement of the professional and commander qualities of the officers.

The officers took part in various practical exercises such tactical-special and communication trainings.

Along with the practical exercises, theoretical classes on military topography, law and moral and psychological training were held for officers at the Garrison Training Center.

At the end of the session, the officers' theoretical knowledge and physical fitness levels were tested and they were assigned new tasks for getting ready for the new training period.

