A trip of representatives of the Interdepartmental Center for the centralized solution of issues in the liberated lands of Azerbaijan under the Azerbaijani Coordination Headquarters to Aghdam district has begun, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The visit of the Working Group on Science, Education and Culture of the Interdepartmental Center is aimed at familiarizing and carrying out relevant work on registration and accounting in the central historical part of the district, in Uzerlik-tepe, the Imaret complex, the Giyasli mosque, the Juma mosque, the Shahbulag fortress and cemeteries.

