Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has condemned Armenia’s cross-border provocations during the meeting with the Chairman of the Pakistani National Assembly Asad Qaiser in Baku, on July 28, the ministry's press service reported.

Bayramov informed Asad Qaiser, who was on a visit to Azerbaijan, about the post-conflict period, the mine threats in the liberated territories and the ongoing restoration and reconstruction work in these lands.

Stressing Armenia’s destructive position, the minister condemned its attempts to aggravate the situation in the border region.

Bayramov said that Armenia must stop provocations and start negotiations on border delimitation, which is very important for ensuring peace and security in the region.

The minister reminded that during the visit, the Pakistani delegation had the opportunity to visit the cultural capital of Azerbaijan – Shusha city, as well as witness the scale of destruction in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, Bayramov added that Azerbaijan supports the solution of the Jammu and Kashmir problems in line with the principles of international law and the UN Security Council’s resolutions.

Reminding the meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan in Islamabad in early 2021, Bayramov stressed the importance of the trilateral format of meetings in the development of the relations between the fraternal countries.

In turn, Qaiser congratulated Azerbaijan on the liberation of its formerly occupied territories, stressing that the Pakistani people celebrated the victory together with the Azerbaijanis.

Qaiser added that Pakistan has always supported Azerbaijan’s just position based on international law. Referring to the parliamentary cooperation, the chairman said that this would contribute to the further development of the ties between the two countries.

Qaiser also highly appreciated Azerbaijan’s active participation in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

The senior officials discussed the cooperation in the economic, trade, humanitarian, energy, transport and other spheres between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

The issues on regional security and climate change were also high on the agenda of the meeting.

It should be noted that the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan have signed the Baku Declaration on cooperation.

The document was signed following the trilateral meeting held by speakers of the three countries’ parliaments on July 27.

