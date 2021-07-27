By Trend

A trilateral meeting of the chairmen of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Turkey will be held for the first time in the Azerbaijani parliament on July 27, the PR and Press Department of the Azerbaijani parliament told Trend on July 26.

Afterward, the Baku Declaration is expected to be signed.

The delegations headed by the chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Mustafa Sentop, and chairman of the National Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Asad Qaiser, arrived in Azerbaijan on July 26 with the abovementioned purpose.

The Turkish and Pakistani speakers were welcomed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport by First Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani parliament, Ali Huseynli, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani parliament, Adil Aliyev, Ambassadors of Turkey and Pakistan in Azerbaijan, Cahit Bagci, and Bilal Hayee, as well as other officials.

During the visits, the chairmen of the parliaments of Pakistan and Turkey are expected to visit the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

