By Trend

Friendly Azerbaijan provided humanitarian assistance to Serbia during the coronavirus pandemic, and the country won't forget it, Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic said, Trend reports.

The Serbian minister made the remark in Baku during a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

"Serbia will never forget the support of Azerbaijan, rendered to it in difficult days. This is a clear example of sincere friendship," Selakovic said.

According to the minister, there is high-level cooperation between Serbia and Azerbaijan, in the establishment of which the personal relations of the heads of the two states played an important role.

---

