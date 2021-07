By Trend

A press conference of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov with Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic is being held in Baku, Trend reports on July 26.

Before the press conference, a one-on-one meeting between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Serbia took place.

On July 25, a delegation led by Nikola Selakovic arrived in Azerbaijan on a visit.



