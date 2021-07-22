By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s President llham Aliyev has given apartments to families of the two journalists who lost their lives in a mine explosion in liberated in Kalbajar region, the Labor and Social Protection of the Population Ministry’s press service has reported.

The apartments were presented to journalists’ families by Labor and Social Protection of the Population Minister Sahil Babayev’s on July 22 – the National Press Day.

An employee of the Azerbaijan State News Agency Maharram Ibrahim and an operator of the Azerbaijani AzTV channel Siraj Abishov lost their lives as the crew vehicle exploded on an anti-tank mine in Kalbajar’s Susuzlug village at 11 AM on June 4. The two journalists were in Kalbajar to cover Armenian-inflicted destruction in Azerbaijan's liberated-territories.

The minister noted that both martyrs were awarded the Order “For Services Contributed to the Motherland” of the 3rd degree, by the presidential dated June 14, 2021.

Over 120 Azerbaijanis have been killed and injured during mine explosions in the country’s newly-liberated territories since November 2020.

Armenia has refused to provide maps of hundreds of thousands of mines it planted in the Azerbaijani territories during three decades of occupation.

Azerbaijan has made numerous appeals to international organizations and lodged an intergovernmental complaint to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) over Armenia's refusal to provide maps of mines in the formerly-occupied territories.

