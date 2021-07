By Trend

A delegation led by President of the European Council Charles Michel arrived in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Within the framework of the visit, on July 18, the delegation visited the Alley of Martyrs, honored the memory of the heroic sons of the Fatherland who died in the struggle for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz