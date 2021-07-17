By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva has said that the newly-launched media platform Eastweststream.com will contribute to ensuring regional peace and security and that the dissemination of prompt, reliable, and unbiased information about the region can become the basis for future cooperation, Trend reported on July 17.

Abdullayeva made the remarks at the presentation of the joint media platform by Azerbaijan’s Trend news agency and Russia’s TASS news agency - Eastweststream.com.

“This project will become a reliable, leading information source for the global coverage of current events not only in the region but also in the world. One of the most significant issues in modern international relations is cooperation in the media sphere,” she said.

Abdullayeva underlined that this cooperation played a great role during the last year's 44-day Karabakh war and that the post-war cooperation is also important, especially for Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijan's foreign policy, built on its national interests, is aimed at ensuring peace, security and cooperation in the region and the world. Azerbaijan, which chairs the Non-Aligned Movement [NAM], which is the second biggest political platform after the UN General Assembly, is taking effective and very important steps to restore justice and international law," the spokesperson added.

Speaking about measures taken by Azerbaijan to mobilize the efforts in the global fight against COVID-19 pandemic, Abdullayeva noted that President Ilham Aliyev put forward very important initiatives in this sphere.

“Today Azerbaijan is the leading regional economic force. Large-scale economic and transport projects being implemented on the initiative and with the participation of Azerbaijan and uniting seas and continents, make a great contribution to the energy security and sustainable development in a big geographic area,” the spokesperson said.

She underscored the attention paid to the development of the transport network for Azerbaijan to become the Eurasian region's important transport centre.

“The transport routes and corridors that pass through our country promise the structures involved in this sphere a high-level infrastructure and big opportunities in a short period of time from the point of view of competitiveness. Azerbaijan plays an active role in the development of regional energy. We support the formats of new cooperation aimed at improving communications and transport operations," Abdullayeva added.

Speaking at the same ceremony, executive director of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov said that the Eastweststream.com media platform will make a significant contribution and take its place in the global information market.

Deputy Director-General of Trend news agency Emin Aliyev said that an ambitious new player is entering the world market of political and economic news.

"Today we, Trend News Agency, are presenting the Eastweststream.com platform in partnership with one of the world leaders, leading Russian TASS news agency. The Eastweststream.com platform, aimed at meeting the growing demand for reliable news and high-quality analytical content, reflecting the dynamic development and interaction of the countries of the East and West, will become a reliable source of information about the potential, financial situation, and political processes in energy-rich regions," Aliyev said at the presentation ceremony.

He stressed Azerbaijan's transformation into the most influential regional country under President Ilham Aliyev.

"The victory in the 44-day Karabakh War demonstrated to the whole world the unshakable will of the supreme commander, the strength of our country, the determination of our victorious people and the courage of the Azerbaijani troops," he added.

He described the Azerbaijani media's integration into the global media market as a result of the successful state policy in the media sphere.

"EastWestStream.com is based on a technologically unique digital media platform capable of uniting the leading media structures of the East and West into a single system and ensuring the implementation of the outlined plans," the deputy director-general said.

He stressed that Trend news agency expects the project to contribute to the transformation of Azerbaijan, located at the crossroads of North and South, East and West, into a kind of information transit hub, attracting new ambitious partners in the future.

"In short, we believe that the website will gain a wide audience and become a useful and reliable source of information for the business and political elite in the international arena. At the same time, taking into account the prestige of TASS in the Russian media market, we hope that the website will hold key positions in the Russian media space in the future," Aliyev noted.

He said that the Azerbaijani media's potential to use advanced technologies and integrate these technologies into everyday processes will help to effectively protect the country from various cyber threats and hybrid wars.

Speaking at the ceremony, First Deputy Director General of TASS Mikhail Gusman hailed the launch of the new media platform.

"Today's event is the great day of journalism in Azerbaijan. Our countries are connected with a deep historical heritage, and we’ll always be close to each other," Gusman said.

