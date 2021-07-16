Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the appointment of Ulvi Bakhshaliyev as extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Azerbaijan to Belarus on July 16.

Latif Gandilov was recalled from the posts of the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Azerbaijan to Belarus and the permanent plenipotentiary representative of Azerbaijan to the statutory and other bodies of the CIS upon another order of the president.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz