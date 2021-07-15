By Trend

A joint meeting of the Working Groups on "Clearance of mines and unexploded ordnance" and "Issues of civil-military coordination" of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters, created upon the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated November 24, 2020, was held on July 14, Trend reports.

The event participants first reviewed the process of demining sections of the Fuzuli-Zangilan (Agband) railway passing through Jojug Marjanli and Mehdili villages.

A spokesperson for the National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories of Azerbaijan Idris Ismayilov said that 1,323 antipersonnel and anti-tank mines and 14 unexploded ordnance were found on this territory. Demining process is carried out in three stages.

