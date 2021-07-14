By Vafa Ismayilova

Human Rights Commissioner Sabina Aliyeva and British ambassador James Sharp have discussed fact-finding missions during the last year's war with Armenia and the latter's failure to submit maps of all mined areas in Azerbaijan's liberated lands, the ombudsman's office reported on July 13.

At the meeting, Aliyeva and Sharp focused on special reports drawn up following the fact-finding missions carried out over destructions caused by Armenia's deadly armed attacks on the country's civilian settlements during the 44-day war.

It was noted that although the conflict ended, the fact that Armenia once planted hundreds of thousands of anti-personnel and anti-tank mines on the liberated territories and still refuses to submit all mine maps creates serious difficulties to ensure the return of IDPs to their native lands.

The British ambassador thanked the rights commissioner for the detailed information about the work done. He expressed interest in cooperating with the ombudsman's office in the field of effective protection of human rights and promotion of the rule of law. Aliyeva and Sharp discussed other issues as well, the report said.

Meanwhile, the ambassador noted on his official Twitter page an "interesting discussion" with Aliyeva on women's rights, disability, the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Mine Actions, as well as the situation in prisons.

Over 140 Azerbaijanis have been killed or injured in the explosion of mines planted by Armenians in Azerbaijan’s formerly occupied regions since the end of the war in autumn 2020.

On June 12, Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan mine maps for Aghdam, and on July 3 mine maps for Fuzuli and Zangilan. The mine maps show that the Armenians planted 97,000 mines in Aghdam and 92,000 mines in Fuzuli and Zangilan.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz