9 July 2021 12:44 (UTC+04:00)
234
A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 9 July.
The new edition includes articles: Azercosmos inks deal with Chinese Satelliteherd company; Carpet Museum adds traditional vibes to pre-wedding photoshoot; Five littoral states sign accord on Caspian Sea protection; Over 1,800 mines unexploded ordnance found in Karabakh in June etc.
AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).
The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.