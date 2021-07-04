4 July 2021 11:39 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
The captain of the Airbus A319 aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines, which took off from Baku to Nakhchivan at 07:22, turned around and requested landing at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Trend reports citing the AZAL press service.
The reason for the unscheduled landing of the aircraft was a technical malfunction (a problem in the air conditioning system).
At 08:01 Baku time, the plane made a safe landing at the Baku airport.
There were 122 passengers on board. They will be sent to Nakhchivan by another plane.
