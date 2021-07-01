By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan and Slovenia conducted political consultations on June 30, the Foreign Ministry has reported on its website.

The consultations focused on the restoration of the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia's occupation in 2020 and the post-war regional situation.

The parties exchanged views on the development of bilateral political, economic, and trade cooperation, and relations in the migration sphere. They stressed the importance of continuing the political dialogue.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and the Slovenian delegation by Director-General at the Slovenian Foreign Ministry's Common Foreign and Security Policy Directorate Jernej Muller.

The Slovenian parliament adopted resolutions on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in 2014 and the Khojaly massacre in 2016.

