The fines for the use of disposable plastic dishes will come into force in Azerbaijan from July 1, head of the legal department of Tamiz Shahar OJSC Mirza Lachinov said, Trend reports on June 29.

"The fine is envisaged in the amount of 1,000-1,500 manat ($588-882) for individuals for the first time, next time – 1,500-2,000 manat ($882-1,176), for legal entities for the first time – 3,000-4,000 manat ($1,764-2,352), next time – 4,000-5,000 manat ($2,352-2,941).

“The fines are envisaged for people to use less plastic dishes,” Lachinov added.

The entrepreneurs are prohibited from producing and importing plastic forks, spoons, knives, sticks, plates, cups from July 1 in accordance with the current legislation.

Moreover, the sale of these products and their use while rendering the services in trade and catering facilities, etc. have been prohibited.

