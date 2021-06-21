By Vafa Ismayilova

Another group of Azerbaijani servicemen has left for Turkey to join the commando courses held within the Azerbaijani-Turkish agreement on cooperation in the military education sphere, the Defence Ministry reported on June 20.

Speaking in front of the military personnel at the ceremony held on this occasion, Azerbaijani Deputy Defence Minister Karim Valiyev congratulated the servicemen on the upcoming Armed Forces Day and conveyed the defence minister's congratulations to them.

Valiyev talked about the historical significance of the victory in the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War under President Ilham Aliyev's command and stressed the heroism and courage demonstrated in battles.

He noted the importance of Azerbaijani-Turkish military cooperation and wished success to the military personnel leaving for Turkey to participate in the commando courses.

Then, a group of servicemen and war veterans who distinguished themselves in the battles during the second Karabakh War were awarded orders and medals on President Aliyev's relevant order.

Those who spoke on behalf of the military personnel expressed their loyalty to Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people, the commander-in-chief, and their military oath and stressed they were ready to fulfill their assigned duties, tasks and instructions.

A few days ago, the Azerbaijani Air Force's flight and technical staff and aircraft left for Turkey's Konya to participate in the Anatolian Eagle - 2021 joint flight-tactical exercises.

Azerbaijan's two MiG-29 fighters and two Su-25 attack aircraft will be involved in the exercises that will start on June 21.

On June 15, the two countries signed a memorandum of alliance that cemented the existing military, political and economic cooperation.

The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations that President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed during the first official visit to Shusha eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia, also focuses on defence cooperation.

It affirms joint efforts by the two armies in the face of foreign threats. The declaration also pledges joint efforts for the restructuring and modernization of the armed forces. Moreover, the two nations affirm to encourage the execution of joint projects with the aim of developing capabilities in the field of sea, air, and space.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz