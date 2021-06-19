By Trend

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev took part in the the session titled "Infodemic and Fake News in the Virtual World" within the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Trend reports.

In his speech Hajiyev he raised the issue of so-called 'fake news'

"Social media magnifies fake news. Artificial intelligence exacerbates this problem," he said.

"Antalya Diplomacy Forum” is a high-level gathering of professionals that deal with diplomacy such as political leaders, diplomats, opinion makers or academics. It presents an excellent platform for regional and global actors from the spheres of diplomacy, policy, and business to exchange ideas and address international challenges.

---

