Croatia has always supported and supports the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the borders of Azerbaijan, Croatian Foreign and European Affairs Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman said.

Grlić-Radman made the remark at a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on June 18 on the sideslines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The Azerbaijani minister informed his Croatian counterpart about the Karabakh post-war period, the situation in the liberated territories [of Azerbaijan], the scale of destruction, the threat of mines, the de-mining process, restoration and construction work.

Bayramov stressed the importance of signing a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the basis of respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries.

Grlić-Radman stressed the possibilities of economic cooperation, in particular, in the agricultural and tourism spheres, referring to the work of the Joint Commission with the aim of encouraging economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Croatia.

The Croatian minister lalso thanked Azerbaijan for its support during the earthquake in Croatia.

The views on the cooperation of the two countries within the international organizations and issues of mutual interest were exchanged at the meeting.

