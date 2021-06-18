By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC) has invited the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) to cooperate through joint research and policy analysis on East-West transport corridor.

During an online meeting held on June 17, Executive Director of CAERC Vusal Gasimli said that this cooperation would help increase trade between the countries of the East-West Transport Corridor, including Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

Gasimli spoke about the new landscape created in the South Caucasus region after the liberation of Azerbaijani territories in the last year’s war and the Zangazur transport corridor (that will connect Azerbaijan to Turkey via Armenia) and its impact on regional trade and transit routes.

Furthermore, he told the participants about the economic reforms carried out in the country in recent years, the successful reformist position of the country in the Doing Business report, successful implementation of strategic governance in Azerbaijan and monitoring and evaluation activities, as well as the Center's projects such as “Azexport.az”, “EnterpriseAzerbaijan.com”, “Digital Shopping Center”, “Azranking.az” and "One stop shop" Export Support Center.

The online meeting had been organized by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Azerbaijan.

Pakistani Ambassador Bilal Hayee who was moderating the meeting, spoke about the importance of relations between the two countries’ think tanks in the field of economic policy.

Nadeem Ul Haque, Head of the Pakistan Institute of Economic Development, briefed the participants on the activities of the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), which is an independent research organization of the Pakistani government that conducts theoretical and empirical research in the field of Development Economics and Pakistan-related economics.

He noted that PIDE has been conducting research on social policy issues for 61 years and has gained international prestige and recognition.

Nadeem Ul Haque gave information about the grant program “Research for Social Transformation and Advancement” (RASTA) within the Public Sector Development Program of the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE).

