Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to choose an authorized body for the "Protocol of the Framework Convention on Cooperation, Response Measures and Regional Training in Combating Oil Pollution Cases "On the Protection of the Coastal Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea” on June 17.

In accordance with the order, the Ministry of Emergency Situations was chosen as the authorized body from Azerbaijan for the above-mentioned protocol, signed on August 12, 2011 in Aktau city.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry was instructed to send a notification to the Secretariat of the mentioned Convention on the determination of an authorized body from Azerbaijan for this protocol.

The order will come into force from the date of signing.

