Armenia has given up to pressure and has provided Azerbaijan with maps, showing the location of 97,000 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines in Aghdam district on June 12, 2021.

After the liberation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region from the Armenian occupation, the most pressing issue for Azerbaijan is the de-mining and restoration of these territories.

During 30 years of occupation, the Armenians built a big number of fortifications, fences, created earthen ramparts there and planted hundreds of thousands of mines.

In all his speeches, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, spoke about the importance of maps of minefields and that Armenia must provide them to Azerbaijan. The president has repeatedly stated that the international community must intervene and urge Armenia do the right thing.

The calls of the US Department of State and the European Union on this issue, the fact that Armenia was forced to give these maps are another great achievement of President Aliyev's diplomacy.

The process of de-mining only in Aghdam district could have taken years without these maps, not counting the finances, and the threat of having more lives lost due to mined lands.

