12 June 2021 11:11 (UTC+04:00)
125
A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 12 June.
The new edition includes articles: MoU inked with Iran on construction of road bridge, crosswalk on border; Young artists display art works in Paris; Turkish military exports to country soar in Jan-May; Coordination Headquarters meeting eyes progress of Karabakh's rehabilitation etc.
AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).
The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.