A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 12 June.

The new edition includes articles: MoU inked with Iran on construction of road bridge, crosswalk on border; Young artists display art works in Paris; Turkish military exports to country soar in Jan-May; Coordination Headquarters meeting eyes progress of Karabakh's rehabilitation etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.