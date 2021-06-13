By Trend

The representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan reviewed the barbarity committed by the Armenians in the Aghdam Juma Mosque, Trend reports.

The delegation was informed about war crimes, destruction of cultural, historical and religious monuments by the Armenians.

The Armenians committed the unprecedented vandalism against Azerbaijan’s historical and cultural heritage in Aghdam, as well as in other occupied districts.

Monuments, cultural centers, mosques, cemeteries in the district were destroyed, desecrated and some were changed in the Armenian style.

One of the historical and religious monuments subjected to the Armenian vandalism is the Juma Mosque in Aghdam, built in 1868-1870 by Karbalai architect Safikhan Garabagi.

This mosque has been included in the list of monuments of state importance and belongs to the school of Karabakh Mosque Architecture.

The Armenians did not completely destroy the mosque, as they used its minarets for coordination and observation for military purposes.

The minarets of the mosque have been destroyed inside, the ceiling has collapsed in several places while the design and inscriptions have been deliberately altered.

