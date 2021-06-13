By Trend

Foreign diplomats visited the "Imaret" complex in Agdam destroyed by the Armenians, Trend reports.

Diplomats are accompanied by Assistant to the President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev.

The famous photographer Reza Degati, who took part in the visit, introduced the representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps to the mausoleum of Khurshidbanu Natavan, destroyed by the previously occupying Armenian troops.

Assistant to the First Vice President of Azerbaijan Emin Huseynov also spoke about the destruction inflicted by the Armenians on the complex.

---

