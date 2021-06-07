By Trend

Ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan George Deek has visited Azerbaijan’s liberated Zangilan, Trend reports, citing the tweet by the Embassy of Israel in Azerbaijan.

The embassy posted the video of Ambassador Deek in Zangilan, where he showed the place of Israel-Azerbaijan-Italy's future cooperation.

In particular, he said, that Azerbaijan will build the smart city in Zangilan – the first one in the territories, where Israeli company will build a dairy farm, from where milk will be given to the Italian factory, which will create dairy products like cheese.

During the ambassador's trip to Zangilan, he met with the representatives of the future cooperation.

---

