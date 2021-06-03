By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani and Russian Foreign Ministries held political consultations in Baku on June 3, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has reported.

The delegations led by Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and his Russian counterpart Andrey Rudenko mainly focused on issues of the bilateral strategic partnership agenda.

Moreover, the parties discussed the current situation and recent developments in the region.

Along with Turkey, Russia is represented with an equal number of servicemen in the joint centre to monitor the situation in and around Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh under the trilateral peace agreement signed by Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia after the end of the 44-day war in 2020.

About 2,000 Russian peacekeepers have been deployed in the Nagorno-Karabakh region under the Moscow-brokered cease-fire deal that brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. The deal stipulated the return of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the peace deal, Azerbaijan liberated 300 villages, settlements, city centres, and historic Shusha city that had been under Armenian occupation for about 30 years.

