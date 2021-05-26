By Trend

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) held a tree planting action within the upcoming 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championship, to take place on May 27-29 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports referring to a source in the AGF.

According to the source, the event was attended by the ambassador of the 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championship, a famous Russian athlete, multiple world and European champion, coach Vladislav Oskner, representatives of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), the local organizing committee, famous gymnasts, and participants of the upcoming competitions.

The main goal of the action is to restore ecological balance by planting trees, protect the environment, enrich the atmosphere with oxygen, draw public attention to the protection of green spaces, as well as a more attentive attitude of people, especially young people, to environmental problems.

The tree-planting tradition was founded in 2019, during the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships.

The 16th Aerobic Gymnastics World Championship is one of the largest-scale competitions to be held by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2021. Some 171 athletes from 22 countries will take part in the World Championship.

During the three-day competition, gymnasts will compete in the individual program for women and men, in mixed pairs, trios, groups, as well as in the aero dance and step programs. According to the rules, one participant will be able to perform in a maximum of three of these programs. Within the framework of the championship, qualifications and finals will be held in each of the categories.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the competition by Ayhan Ahmadli, Balakhanym Ahmadova, Vladimir Dolmatov, Emil Guliyev, Khoshgadam Guliyeva, Narmina Huseynova, Nigar Ibrahimbayli, Imran Imranov, Nurjan Jabbarly, Akif Karimli, Elchin Mammadov and Madina Mustafayeva.

In 2019, for the first time in Azerbaijan, the European Aerobic Gymnastics Championship was held.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz