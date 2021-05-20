By Trend

The organization of the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku is excellent, Belarusian gymnasts Anastasia Shulgina and Alisa Melnikova told Trend.

The gymnasts delivered the speech after the podium training at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

“There is an incredibly beautiful competition hall,” the athletes said.

Athletes from Belarus compete in the individual program in the 15-17 age group.

According to Anastasia Shulgina, the organization of the competitions in Baku is wonderful, there is enough time for training, which allows working out the program.

"Everything here is at the highest level, the gymnastics arena hall is incredible, a complete sight for sore eyes. Everything is thought out in the organization to the smallest detail. A wonderful training area where you manage to do everything and do not worry about the time. The organizers in Baku do everything to make the athletes feel comfortable", noted Alisa Melnikova.

According to the athletes, they experienced great happiness when they learned that the competition would be held in Baku.

"Because of the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions imposed in this matter, you are in intrigue, not even knowing whether the competition will take place or not. Having learned about the competition, you understand that you have not spent so much time training for a reason, you feel insanely happy," said Shulgina.

"Athletes throughout their careers are preparing for one or another competition. In April, I spent most of my energy on preparing for the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku. I hope that the result will not be long in coming," Melnikova said.

Speaking about the rivals in the competition, the gymnasts emphasized that all the participants are strong and no one should be underestimated.

“Everyone came to win, and let the strongest win. Every rival is worthy, we believe that everyone should be treated only with good and never wish for failure. When there is respect, everyone will succeed, and the atmosphere will be fruitful and positive. And the judges will decide who is the best among us," the gymnasts added.

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) will hold the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition for the first time in May 2021. The ninth competition will take place on May 21-23 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. 202 athletes from 18 countries will take part in them.

Gymnasts in the age categories 12-14 and 15-17 will compete for the championship in the framework of the competition.

Gymnasts will perform in both age categories in the individual program, in mixed pairs, trios, groups in both qualifications and finals. In addition, athletes in the 15-17 age group will compete in the aerobic dance program.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the competition by Leyla Abdullazade, Arzu Aghayeva, Leyla Ahmadova, Sara Alikhanli, Aylin Aliyeva, Rovshan Baghirzade, Leyla Bezhanova, Dilara Gurbanova, Fidan Ibrahimova, Aliya Ismayilova, Sanam Kazimova, Evelilina Kozlovskaya, Emilia Mahmudova, and Maryam Topchubashova.

The competitions will be held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.

