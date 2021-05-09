By Trend

Iranian trucks do not transport goods to Karabakh, the press service of the Iranian embassy in Azerbaijan told Trend.

The embassy noted that Iran denies the transportation of goods by means of its trucks to Karabakh along the Lachin corridor.

The Iranian embassy said that according to a study conducted by Iranian officials, the footage distributed on social networks claiming the fact is not true.

The embassy added that at a time when relations between the two friendly and fraternal countries are developing, groups that do not want the development of these relations are spreading such unfounded and false information.

Images of supposed Iranian trucks reportedly transporting goods to Khankendi along the Lachin corridor were posted on social networks.

