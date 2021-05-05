By Trend

The Albanian-Udi Christian religious community of Azerbaijan has once again visited the Khudavang monastery in Kalbajar, Trend reports.

The visit was made in connection with the Easter

Head of the Albanian-Udi Christian religious community of Azerbaijan Robert Mobili said that this is their fifth visit to the Khudavang monastery.

Today, in connection with the Easter holiday, the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations organized a visit of members of the Albanian-Udi Christian religious community and other Christian communities to the Khudavang monastery in the Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan.

The event, organized by the Foundation for the Promotion of Moral Values and the Albanian-Udi Christian religious community, was attended by members of the Albanian-Udi religious community, as well as members of other Christian organizations and representatives of the media. Community members performed religious rituals, prayed and lit candles in an ancient Albanian temple.

