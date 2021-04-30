By Trend

The work on updating the ‘Red Book’ has begun in Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Karimov told Trend on Apr.30.

According to Karimov, in accordance with the order of the Cabinet of Ministers, the ‘Red Book’ of Azerbaijan should be updated every 10 years.

The Red Book of Azerbaijan is the main state document established in order to identify rare and endangered wild animals, wild plants and mushrooms, as well as some subspecies and local populations. It contains information on the distribution and protection of various species of plants and animals throughout the republic, as well as in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

"The Red Book was last updated in 2013. Its next edition is scheduled to be released in 2023. On May 1, 2021, the first meeting of the commission will be held under the chairmanship of the head of the commission, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev,” Vugar Karimov said.

“During the meeting, the work to be done in 2021–2023 in connection with the publication of the ‘Red Book’ will be discussed, and the plan will be approved. The commission's chairman will give appropriate instructions,” he said.

“Our next ‘Red Book’ will be more original and diverse, since when compiling the previous edition, we were unable to monitor rare, endangered species in the Karabakh region and adjacent territories. The latest editions of the ‘Red Book’ reflected information for 1989, but while working on the present list, we’ll have the opportunity to better track these territories, and thus the data will be more precise," said Karimov.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz