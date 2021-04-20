President Ilham Aliyev has inaugurated an Industrial Estate in Hacigabul district, Azertag reported on April 20.

The president also attended the inauguration of Hajigabul-Mughan highway after renovation.

He was informed of the technical indicators of the 11,5 km-long road.

During the same visit, Aliyev viewed a local farmer's 10-hectare cotton field in Hajigabul's Meyniman village.

The head of state watched the process of starting cotton sowing in the field.

