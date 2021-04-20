20 April 2021 11:53 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev has inaugurated an Industrial Estate in Hacigabul district, Azertag reported on April 20.
The president also attended the inauguration of Hajigabul-Mughan highway after renovation.
He was informed of the technical indicators of the 11,5 km-long road.
During the same visit, Aliyev viewed a local farmer's 10-hectare cotton field in Hajigabul's Meyniman village.
The head of state watched the process of starting cotton sowing in the field.
